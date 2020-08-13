Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

RGLS opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

