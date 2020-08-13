Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, approximately 2,087,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 875,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

RRGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

