Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RETA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.22.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA opened at $103.60 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.26.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $287,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,405,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.