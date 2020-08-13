Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce $1.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 million to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 million to $7.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $40.90 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $67.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The company’s revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.22.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 531,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 105,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,792,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,927,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $103.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.92. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

