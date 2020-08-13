RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Raised to “Overweight” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROLL. SunTrust Banks reissued a sell rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.00.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $143.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,023,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 35.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,846,000 after purchasing an additional 102,170 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $6,993,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 51.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

