Raymond James Reiterates “C$21.00” Price Target for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RUS. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$19.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 4.18. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$10.97 and a 52 week high of C$23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.93.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

