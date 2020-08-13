Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RUSMF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.