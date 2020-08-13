Raymond James Raises Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $21.50

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Construction Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Construction Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Construction Partners stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 69.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

