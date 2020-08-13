Raymond James Boosts Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $22.00

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.99 on Monday. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

