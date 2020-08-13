Raymond James Analysts Give Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) a C$10.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Heroux Devtek from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Heroux Devtek stock opened at C$11.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. Heroux Devtek has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$21.64.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heroux Devtek will post 0.6680099 earnings per share for the current year.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

