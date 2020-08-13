Raymond James Analysts Give Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) a C$21.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pi Financial set a C$19.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lowered Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.25.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.20 on Monday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$23.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.77.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

