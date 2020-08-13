Ragnarok Trading 61.5% Higher Over Last Week (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 61.5% against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $9,236.65 and approximately $1,254.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00147772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.84 or 0.01781379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00185273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00122535 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.