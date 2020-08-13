RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. RADCOM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $131.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. On average, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 7.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 8.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

