RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Announces Earnings Results

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. RADA Electronic Ind. updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

RADA opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.60 million, a P/E ratio of -176.25 and a beta of 1.15. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Get RADA Electronic Ind. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.