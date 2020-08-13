RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMED. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

NYSE:RMED opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. RA Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 732.37% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,600 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

