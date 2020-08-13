Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

QTNT stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $556.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Quotient has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.08.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $81,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $94,801.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 32.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.