Quilter PLC (QLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 151.45 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.75. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 178.95 ($2.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.07.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 13,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £20,406 ($26,678.00).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price (up from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 158 ($2.07).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

