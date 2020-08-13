Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

