Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $198.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

