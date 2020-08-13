Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $359-360.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.39 million.Qualys also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

QLYS opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.07. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,007,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,633 shares in the company, valued at $17,973,407.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,020 shares of company stock worth $5,303,260. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

