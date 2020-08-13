Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Announces Earnings Results

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

QLYS opened at $104.76 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average is $99.19.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,007,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,973,407.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,260. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.