Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $135.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nasdaq by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after purchasing an additional 427,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,026 shares of company stock worth $1,325,472 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

