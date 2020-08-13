Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $344.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

