Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $983.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,632,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 538,827 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,214.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,778 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 256.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,282 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

