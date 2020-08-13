Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sykes Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYKE. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of SYKE opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.