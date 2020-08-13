Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. TheStreet cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

