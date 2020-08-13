Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 81.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

