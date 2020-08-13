Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NLS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

NYSE:NLS opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Nautilus news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $245,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,150.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 866,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 275,665 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $4,113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Nautilus by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $3,689,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nautilus by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 139,529 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

