Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MTBC, Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTBC in a report released on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MTBC’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTBC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MTBC in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities set a $12.50 price target on MTBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MTBC to $10.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MTBC from $10.00 to $10.95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on MTBC in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. MTBC has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $153.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,632.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $62,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,420.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,918 shares of company stock worth $507,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MTBC by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 259,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MTBC by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of MTBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MTBC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

