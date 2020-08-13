Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Increased by Raymond James

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MG stock opened at C$70.82 on Thursday. Magna International has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -255.85%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.