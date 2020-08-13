Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

LOGC opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.56. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 52.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,520 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.