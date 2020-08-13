Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Boosted by Analyst

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of KIM opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,669,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 808,100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.