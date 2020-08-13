Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Raised by Analyst

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard R. Barnhart purchased 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,384.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 275.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 52.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth $92,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

