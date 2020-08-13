Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Boosted by B. Riley

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of James River Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

JRVR opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.66 and a beta of 0.51. James River Group has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,792 shares in the company, valued at $228,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,055 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 172,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 938.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 406,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

