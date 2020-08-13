Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Integra Lifesciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IART. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,153,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $408,908,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,199,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $276,919,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 34.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,151,332 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,430,000 after acquiring an additional 298,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 126.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,038,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $2,437,708.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at $53,372,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,908 shares of company stock worth $32,320,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

