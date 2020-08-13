Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HALO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.