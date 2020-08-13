Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $29.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

