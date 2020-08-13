Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Issued By Capital One Financial

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

