Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Issued By B. Riley

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Global Medical REIT in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

GMRE stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $625.92 million, a P/E ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 420,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 431.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,662 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 11.6% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,032,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 107,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 150,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 112,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

