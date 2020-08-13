Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

ZI stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

