Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

GSBD stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.5% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 155,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 171,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

