Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Shares of BR opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,718 shares of company stock worth $6,270,848 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.