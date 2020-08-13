Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of QBIO stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Q BioMed has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Q BioMed will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

