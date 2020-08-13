PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($5.06) Per Share

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.54). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.47 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.26% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,845,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 226.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $320,000.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $176,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $9,259,518. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.