Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on September 17th

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PRU opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

