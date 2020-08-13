ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PRA has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

