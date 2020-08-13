Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $77.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $84.16 on Thursday. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $95.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $488,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $531,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,504 shares of company stock worth $4,239,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 123,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $864,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.