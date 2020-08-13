Primo Water’s (PRMW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Primo Water from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Primo Water from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.32.

PRMW opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 165.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Primo Water by 25,209.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,225,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after buying an additional 8,193,073 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $73,043,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $54,659,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Primo Water by 11,252.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,225,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after buying an additional 5,179,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

