Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$98.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$102.68.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 3.9000002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss purchased 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,266.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,937,412.28.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

