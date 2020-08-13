Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.00 Million

Brokerages expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post sales of $120.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.74 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $284.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $688.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.92 million to $718.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $632.15 million, with estimates ranging from $559.50 million to $669.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 617,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDS opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

